Indian businessman saved a man on death row by paying a huge amount

This is literally the second lease on Becks Krishnan’s life. An Indian expatriate who was sentenced to death in the UAE for the death of a young man in a road accident can finally be seen outside a jail cell following the intervention of NRI businessman M.A. Yusuf Ali.

The 45-year-old was in jail awaiting execution. Thanks to the efforts of Lulu Group Chairman Yusuf Ali, that Krishnan had received his second lease of life.

The UAE Supreme Court has sentenced Krishnan to death for causing the death of a young man. In September 2012, he had hit his car into a group of kids.

Since then, his family and friends have been constantly trying to Krishna’s release without any success, especially since the victim’s family had gone back and settled in Sudan, putting an ending to any kind of discussions or apology.

As a last resort, the Krishnan family approached Yusuf Ali, who obtained the details of the case and contacted all the stakeholders. At one point, Yusuf Ali flew down the victim’s family from Sudan to Abu Dhabi for a month, negotiating extensively to reach a compensation amount and pardon Krishnan.

Finally, in January this year, the victim’s family agreed to pardon Krishnan, and Yusuf Ali paid Dh500,000 in court for early release.