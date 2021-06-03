Kerala Covid updates: 18,853 new coronavirus cases reported in the state today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 18,853 people in Kerala today.

Outbreaks were reported in Malappuram 2448, Kollam 2272, Palakkad 2201, Thiruvananthapuram 2150, Ernakulam 2041, Thrissur 1766, Alappuzha 1337, Kozhikode 1198, Kannur 856, Kottayam 707, Pathanamthitta 585, Kasargod 560, Idukki 498 and Wayanad 234.

During the last 24 hours, 1,23,885 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 15.22. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CB Nat, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 2,01,78,932 samples have been tested so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.

In the last 24 hours, no one from the UK, South Africa, or Brazil has confirmed Covid-19. Covid 19 has so far been confirmed by 126 people from the UK (116), South Africa (9), and Brazil (1). Of these, 125 tested negative. A total of 11 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

A total of 26,569 people who had been diagnosed and treated were cured. Thiruvananthapuram 2621, Kollam 1413, Pathanamthitta 825, Alappuzha 2194, Kottayam 709, Idukki 735, Ernakulam 4973, Thrissur 1634, Palakkad 2758, Malappuram 4143, Kozhikode 1878, Wayanad 487, Kannur 1654 and Kasaragod 545 were cured.

Today, it has been confirmed that 153 deaths have been caused by Covid in the last few days. This brings the total death toll to 9375. With this, 1,84,292 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 23,90,779 people have so far been freed from Covid. No new hotspot today. 6 areas were excluded from the hotspot. There are currently a total of 871 hotspots.

17,521 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 1143 is not clear. Malappuram 2390, Kollam 2260, Palakkad 1393, Thiruvananthapuram 2022, Ernakulam 1979, Thrissur 1747, Alappuzha 1318, Kozhikode 1175, Kannur 757, Kottayam 669, Pathanamthitta 568, Kasargod 547, Idukki 483, and Wayanad 213 were affected by contact. Today, 110 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state.

There are currently 7,20,028 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 6,83,851 are under home / institutional quarantine and 36,177 in hospitals. 2907 people were newly admitted to the hospital. 79 health workers were affected by the disease. Kannur 19, Ernakulam 12, Kollam 10, Thrissur 7, Thiruvananthapuram, Wayanad 6 each, Pathanamthitta, Kasaragod 5 each, Kottayam, Palakkad 3 each, Alappuzha, Idukki and Kozhikode 1 each.