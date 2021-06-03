Mumbai Police filed a case against Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani

Mumbai: On Wednesday, Mumbai Police has filed a case against Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, and others for violating COVID-19 norms.

As per the police officials, the actors were found roaming at Bandstand Promenade after the 2 pm deadline for restrictions on the movement of people outside their houses. On being questioned, the actors could not give a valid reason. A case was registered under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrest was made as it is a bailable section.

Following the incident, in a recent tweet, the Mumbai Police, known for using pop culture references, took a dig at them and urged citizens to remain indoors and ‘avoid unnecessary Heropanti’.

The tweet read: “In the ongoing ‘War’ against the virus, going ‘Malang’ on the streets of Bandra cost dearly to two actors who have been booked under sections 188, 34 IPC by Bandra PStn . We request all Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary ‘Heropanti’ which can compromise on safety against #COVID19.”

In the ongoing ‘War’ against the virus, going ‘Malang’ on the streets of Bandra cost dearly to two actors who have been booked under sections 188, 34 IPC by

Bandra PStn . We request all Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary ‘Heropanti’ which can compromise on safety against #COVID19 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 3, 2021

After the sudden surge of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government imposed a lockdown to contain the increasing cases. The state is under lockdown until June 15. All the essential shops are allowed to operate between 7 am to 2 pm.

On the work front, Disha recently shared the frame with Tiger’s father, Jackie Shroff in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. As for Tiger, he was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 co-starring Shraddha Kapoor.