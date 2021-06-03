Southwest Monsoon hit Kerala coast, IMD issued yellow alert in 8 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that the Southwest Monsoon has hit the Kerala coast. The monsoon has made an onset over the state after a delay of two days. The normal onset date for Southwest Monsoon over Kerala is June 1.

The IMD has predicted moderate rain in the state for the next week. As per IMD, the Southwest Monsoon likely to be normal in the north, south; above-normal in Central India.

“Southwest Monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole is most likely to be normal (96 to 104 percent of Long Period Average (LPA). Quantitatively, the monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 101 percent of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of plus or minus 4 percent,” said Mrutunjay Mohapatra, the Director General of IMD.

IMD has issued a yellow alert in 8 districts in the state. The yellow alert has been issued in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.