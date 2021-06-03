State government announces decision on Class 12 examination

Lucknow: Another state in the country has announced the decision on Class 12 examination. Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled the Class 12 examination conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath. The meeting was attended by Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma and officials of the Education Department.

Earlier on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Goa, Haryana, and Gujarat had also cancelled the Class 12 examination. On Tuesday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and CISCE had also decided to cancel Class 12 board exams.

CBSE will soon announce the evaluation policy for Class 12. This was informed by the CBSE secretary. “We’re in the process of structuring the criteria for Class 12 evaluation. We will put it in the public domain once it is completed. Parents, teachers, principals, and students need to wait for it a bit. Also request all not to panic,” Anurag Tripathi, Secretary, CBSE told the news agency, ANI.