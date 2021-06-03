UAE-India set to be world’s busiest air route: IATA

Dubai: According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the global air passenger growth could be in the range of 1.5-3.6 per cent over the year 2021 and 2039. The air routes between the UAE and India will be the fastest-growing in the world during this period.

China and Thailand are the other two air routes which are expected to grow with 5.6 per cent annual passenger growth. When it comes to domestic air travel, India is way ahead of other countries with passenger figures expected to see a 6.2 per cent rise every year. China is expected to see 5 per cent growth and the US – the world’s largest aviation market – will grow only at 1.4 per cent annually.

“The immediate challenge is to reopen borders, eliminate quarantine measures and digitally manage vaccination/testing certificates,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director-General. “At the same time, we must assure the world that aviation’s long-term growth prospects are supported with an unwavering commitment to sustainability,” The IATA’s Director-General’s statement read.

Global passenger numbers will return to pre-COVID levels in 2023, the Middle East and Europe will only see a return to normal by 2024, the industry body said. Passenger numbers could recover to 52 per cent of pre-COVID levels this year and further grow to 88 per cent in 2022.