A 124-year-old woman from J&K receives the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine

As per the Department of Information and Public Relations, as a part of the Jammu and Kashmir government’s door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination campaign drive, a 124-year-old woman from Baramulla has received the first dose of vaccine. Rehtee Begum is from Kraal Mohalla of Shrakwara Block Wagoora in Baramulla district.

Department of Information and Public Relations tweeted, “124 years old woman, Rehtee Begum gets her first dose of #CovidVaccine at Kral Mohalla, Baramulla during door to door campaigning.”

Talking to the media, the Medical Officer at Primary Health Care (PHC) Shrakwara, Dr Tajamul Malik, said: “Our door-to-door vaccination campaign has been going on for about two weeks now, and yesterday while we were out for the campaign, we vaccinated a 124-year-old woman. By God’s grace, she is healthy. But we still went to check on her post-vaccination today. She is doing very well.”

According to the ration card given by the woman’s son, she is 124 years old.

Citing this, Malik added that if a woman of 124 years can get vaccinated, then the entire nation should too. “The only way to save yourself from the pandemic is to get vaccinated, and do not believe in rumours. If she can get vaccinated, and be fine after it, I believe that it clears all the rumour.”

A neighbor of Rehtee Begum, named Manzoor Ahmad, said: “The 124-year-old is a very healthy lady who rarely falls ill. I, in 48 years of my life, have rarely seen her ill.”

For the past 20 years, Begum has been living with her youngest son. She also mentioned that the healthcare facility at her time was not as good as it is today, and was very happy about taking the vaccine jab.