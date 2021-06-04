Actor Juhi Chawla’s suit against 5G network dismissed: Delhi HC

On Friday, the Delhi High Court dismissed actress and environmentalist Juhi Chawla’s petition against ‘untested’ implementation of 5G telecom technology in India and imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on all the petitioners for ‘abusing the process of law’.

The lawsuit by Chawla had asked for research into the possible impact of radiation from 5G waves on human beings and other living organisms. It seeks a certification from the concerned department that 5G technology is safe for humans and other living organisms, including animals and birds, not just for the time being but for the future as well. The court stated that Juhi Chawla had advertised the link to the virtual hearing on social media and the petition had been filed as an “attempt to gain publicity”.

Hum…tum aur 5G! ?? If you do think this concerns you in anyway, feel free to join our first virtual hearing conducted at Delhi High Court, to be held on 2nd June, 10.45 AM onwards ? Link in my bio. https://t.co/dciUrpvrq8 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) June 1, 2021

A man interrupted the court proceedings, on Wednesday, and started singing songs from Chawla’s films. The court said that action will be taken against those who created a disturbance. It was also remarked by the bench that the actress’ lawsuit had no solid basis and was filled with “unnecessary, scandalous and vexatious arguments”. The court said that she should have written to the government about the issue first, in order to evade unnecessary trial.

While Juhi Chawla has explained that her plan is not to ban 5G technology in India. “There seems to be a general misconception that our present suit filed in the Delhi High Court is against 5G technology. We wish to clarify that we are not against 5G technology. However, what we seek from the government and the governing authorities is to certify to us and, therefore, to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe for humankind and every type of living organism,” she said.

The actress stated that she is only asking the concerned authorities to “show me the data” so that quick measures can be taken to protect humanity and the environment. Chawla has been fighting a battle against radiation consistently since 2010.