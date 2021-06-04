Covid-19 Update: 2062 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

Dubai: 2062 new coronavirus infection cases along with 2035 new recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Prevention has updated this.

Till now 579,009 cases were reported in the country. In this 558,584 people were recovered. The death toll is at 1691. At present, there are 18,734 active cases under medical treatment.

233,038 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE in the last 24 hours. Till now more than 51 million tests were conducted.

In the last six months, the Dubai Police have issued 10,745 fines to residents for violating Covid-19 safety measures in the Bur Dubai area. The fines were issued from November 2020 to May 2021. People were fined for offenses including failure to wear face masks in public and private transportation and not ensuring social distancing.