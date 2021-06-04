Covid updates: Kerala recorded 16,229 new coronavirus cases today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 16,229 people in the state today. Outbreaks were reported in Malappuram 2300, Thiruvananthapuram 2007, Palakkad 1925, Kollam 1717, Ernakulam 1551, Thrissur 1510, Alappuzha 1198, Kozhikode 1133, Kottayam 636, Kannur 621, Pathanamthitta 493, Idukki 474, Kasaragod 392 and Wayanad 272.

During the last 24 hours, 1,09,520 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 14.82. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CB Nat, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 2,02,88,452 samples have been tested so far, including LAMP and antigen testing. Covid has not been confirmed in the past 24 hours by anyone from the UK, South Africa, or Brazil. Kovid has so far confirmed 126 people from the UK (116), South Africa (9), and Brazil (1). Of these, 125 tested negative. A total of 11 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

It has been confirmed today that 135 deaths in the last few days were due to Covid. This brings the total death toll to 9510. Today there is a new hot spot. No area is excluded from the hotspot. There are currently a total of 872 hotspots. About 15,160 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 913 is not clear. Malappuram 2245, Thiruvananthapuram 1845, Palakkad 1323, Kollam 1708, Ernakulam 1510, Thrissur 1489, Alappuzha 1191, Kozhikode 1111, Kottayam 606, Kannur 559, Pathanamthitta 481, Idukki 458, Kasaragod 382, and Wayanad 252 were affected by the disease. Today, 89 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state.

A total of 25,860 people who had been diagnosed and treated were cured. Thiruvananthapuram 2507, Kollam 2378, Pathanamthitta 849, Alappuzha 1808, Kottayam 983, Idukki 863, Ernakulam 6149, Thrissur 1726, Palakkad 3206, Malappuram 2840, Kozhikode 1230, Wayanad 55, Kannur 870 and Kasaragod 396 were cured. With this, 1,74,526 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 24,16,639 have so far been freed from Covid.

There are currently 6,93,284 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 6,57,679 are under home / institutional quarantine and 35,605 in hospitals. A total of 2934 people were newly admitted to the hospital. Sixty-seven health workers were affected by the disease. Health workers in Kannur 15, Thiruvananthapuram 8, Thrissur, Wayanad 6 each, Kollam, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kasaragod 5 each, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode 4 each, Kottayam 3 and Malappuram 1 were affected.