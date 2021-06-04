Emirates Airline announces suspension of flight service

Dubai: Dubai-based air carrier, Emirates Airlines has announced the suspension of flight service. The airline has suspended the flights to Dubai from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. The suspension will begin from 11:59 pm on Saturday, June 5, until further notice.

Emirates announced that passengers with bookings on cancelled flights can either keep the ticket for a future flight or rebook the flight for another date.

UAE has earlier imposed an entry ban for passengers from Vietnam including transit passengers. The decision was announced on Thursday jointly by the General Civil Aviation Authority and the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management.

Also Read: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorm during the next 2 days in these states

“ This also includes suspending the entry of travellers who were in Vietnam during a period of 14 days before coming to the UAE with the continuation of flights, as it will allow the transfer of passengers from the UAE to Vietnam on flights”, said the statement issued by the authorities.