Former Prime Minister passed away

Mauritius: The former Prime Minister of Mauritius, Anerood Jugnauth, passed away. He was aged 91. This was confirmed by Mauritius President Prithviraj Roopun.

“It is with deep sadness and greater regret that we announce the death of Sir Anerood Jugnauth on June 3 as a result of illness,” President Prithviraj Roopun announced Thursday evening.

His funeral will be held on Saturday. The government has announced two days of mourning in the country. The nation’s flag will be lowered to half-mast on all public buildings.

Anerood Jugnauth was elected as prime minister for the first of six times in 1982. He also served two terms as President of the country. He had resigned in 2017 and handed the power to his son Pravind, the country’s serving prime minister.