Maradona Statue unveiled at Madre de Ciudades Stadium Argentina

Maradona Statue was unveiled at Madre de Ciudades Stadium Argentina. The statue depicts a defiant Maradona, hand on his waist and a ball at his feet. An inscription on it reads “Diego Maradona, 1960-2020” and a symbol representing infinity. Lionel Messi was among the Argentina players and coaches who paid tribute to Diego Maradona in a statue unveiling ceremony before their World Cup qualifier on Thursday against Chile.

Messi, his teammates and coach Lionel Scaloni watched the unveiling of a bronze statue of the soccer great at the Único Madres de Ciudades stadium, in Santiago del Estero. Later players also entered their match against Chile wearing a shirt featuring Maradona.

Maradona, who rose from the slums of Buenos Aires to lead Argentina’s national soccer team to victory in the 1986 World Cup, died in November at the age of 60. He reportedly suffered a heart attack at his home following brain surgery. Maradona’s autopsy determined he died in his sleep of acute pulmonary edema, a condition involving fluid buildup in the lungs, because of congestive heart failure.