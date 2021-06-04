State government cancelled Class 12 examination

Cuttack: Another state government in the country has cancelled the Class 12 examination. The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in Odisha has cancelled the Class 12 examinations due to the Covid-19 situation. This was announced by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

CHSE has earlier postponed the examination scheduled from May 18 to June 13. But the council has yet not shared how the students will be assessed.

Earlier, several states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Goa, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Gujarat had also cancelled the Class 12 examination. On Tuesday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and CISCE had also decided to cancel Class 12 board exams.

CBSE will soon announce the evaluation policy for Class 12. This was informed by the CBSE secretary. “We’re in the process of structuring the criteria for Class 12 evaluation. We will put it in the public domain once it is completed. Parents, teachers, principals, and students need to wait for it a bit. Also request all not to panic,” Anurag Tripathi, Secretary, CBSE told the news agency, ANI.