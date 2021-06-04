State government extends lockdown till June 16

Guwahati: Assam state government has decided to extend the Covid-19 lockdown imposed in the state. The lockdown has been extended till June 16. The state government has reduced the curfew time from 1 pm to 5 pm daily.

“In partial modification of the order issued vide Order No.ASDMA.28/2021/86 dated 25th May,2021 and in the exercise of the powers, conferred under Section 22(2) (h) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned, in his capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee of the State Disaster Management Authority, Assam, hereby issues the following directives which will be uniformly applicable across the State (both urban and rural areas) with effect from 5 AM of June 6, 2021 and will remain in force till 5 AM of June 16, 2021?, the notification issued by the state government reads.

As per the new order issued by the government, all shops and commercial establishments shall shut down at 12 noon on all days. All offices both government and non-government shall remain closed till 15 June. Offices related to essential and emergency services, law enforcement services and election works are exempted from this. All inter-district transport services to remain cancelled till 15 June.