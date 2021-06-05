Anna Durai a high-tech Inspirational auto driver

Chennai: Anna Durai AKA ‘Auto Anna’ is an inspirational TEDx speaker and keynote speaker who provides safety and satisfaction to his customers through his autorickshaw services. He strongly believes in “AtithiDevoBavah” which means “Guest is God”. He treats every customer as his guest and gives them the best hospitality that no autorickshaw in entire India can provide. He is an inspiration to many entrepreneurs, students, youth, and many other auto drivers in the country.

Anna Durai is a native of Peravurani, Thanjavur district, and is currently living in Injambakkam, Chennai. His family moved to Chennai when he was four years old. He has 2 brothers and a sister. His mother works in a hotel and his father along with his brothers drives auto for their livelihood.

It was 2 years after he started his career as an auto driver on the roads of old Mahabalipuram, he got an idea that changed his entire lifestyle, gained him fame and name in and around the country, and from that day he never looked back. From that day he started stocking 20 newspapers daily for his customers to read while traveling.

Anna spends almost Rs.9500 out of Rs.45,000 he earns for providing the best quality riding experience for his customers every month. Though Anna spends a lot of money in satisfying the customers he still costs a basic fair of only Rs.10-25 per ride.

In 2014, he launched a website that describes all about Anna Durai, and the services every passenger will get riding in his auto. He also launched an App for his customers that would provide information regarding his availability, current status, booking rides, and payments. He is planning to tie up with the auto-rickshaws of Chennai for providing food delivery services. After his profession, he is helping the children by providing scholarships.

Everyone should change the way they look at things, and the things you look at will change. No matter what the difficulties you face, the only thing that matters is your hard work coupled with innovation and the impact you are creating through the things you do.