Heavy rains and wind: Severe weather conditions damage tents of protesting farmers

New Delhi: On Friday, the unexpected shift in the weather circumstances added to the distress of the farmers who have been protesting at Delhi’s borders for over six months now. Rains followed by heavy winds lashed different parts of Delhi-NCR on Friday evening. The IMD had declared a warning earlier on Friday that Delhi-NCR will observe a thunderstorm with light to moderate-intensity rain with wind velocity 40-60kmph in the evening.

Farmer chief Gurmeet Mehma said that around 100 tents have been hit and destroyed due to the strong winds and rains.”Around 100 tents have been affected and damaged due to the strong winds and rains. The protesters will spend the night inside trolleys and the tents will be erected tomorrow morning,” he said. Another farmer leader Sarwar Singh Pandher said the food items have also been damaged.”It happens whenever this kind of a situation comes in front of us,” he added.

According to officials, tree uprooting was reported from 42 places in north Delhi and 11 places in south Delhi. A senior police officer said, “Several incidents of tree falling were reported in the national capital on Friday evening after the strong wind and rains. The municipal department was informed about it and the roads were later cleared for the traffic.”