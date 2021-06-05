Helping hands: Bihar’s ‘cycle girl’ receives help from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Patna: Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has come to the aid of Jyoti Kumar, popularly known as the ‘Cycle Girl’ of Bihar, whose father, Mohan Paswan, recently passed away. Priyanka Gandhi spoke to young Jyoti over the phone and consoled her on Thursday evening.

On May 18, 2020, during the Covid-19 lockdown, Jyoti Kumari took her ill father all the way home from Haryana’s Gurugram to Bihar’s Darbhanga on a cycle. Jyoti Kumari was even praised by Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former US President Donald Trump, for her determination to get her father treated.

The ‘cycle girl of Bihar’, after the death of her father, is facing a tough time to meet the expenses as her father was the lone bread-earner to his family. Over the phone, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra encouraged her and announced that Congress would meet all her expenses, especially education, among other things.

Talking to Gandhi, Jyoti expressed her desire to meet the Congress national general secretary. Touched with Jyoti’s desire, Priyanka agreed to meet her in New Delhi as soon as the Covid-19 pandemic ends. A letter of condolence, written by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, was handed over to Jyoti Kumari by party leader Mashqool Ahmed.

According to the sources, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in return, asked Jyoti Kumari to feel free to seek any kind of assistance to overcome these tough times.

Dr. Madan Mohan Jha, a senior leader of the Bihar state Congress Party, said that the responsibility of bearing education cost was taken by the party following the commitment made by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.