Kerala Covid updates: 17,328 new coronavirus cases reported in the state today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed in 17,328 people in the state today. 209 deaths were reported due to Covid-19. This brings the total death toll to 9719.

Thiruvananthapuram 2468, Malappuram 1980, Palakkad 1899, Kollam 1787, Ernakulam 1769, Thrissur 1582, Kozhikode 1497, Alappuzha 1212, Kottayam 822, Kannur 684, Kasaragod 520, Pathanamthitta 472, Idukki 395 and Wayanad 241 districts were affected today.

During the last 24 hours, 1,16,354 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 14.89. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CB Nat, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 2,04,04,806 samples have been tested so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.

Today, 112 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. A total of 16,140 people were infected through contact. Contact source for 1007 is not clear. Thiruvananthapuram 2291, Malappuram 1904, Palakkad 1199, Kollam 1777, Ernakulam 1736, Thrissur 1572, Kozhikode 1487, Alappuzha 1200, Kottayam 795, Kannur 611, Kasaragod 509, Pathanamthitta 459, Idukki 379 and Wayanad 221 were affected by the disease. A total of 24,003 people who had been diagnosed and treated were cured. Thiruvananthapuram 2236, Kollam 1029, Pathanamthitta 1294, Alappuzha 949, Kottayam 802, Idukki 489, Ernakulam 1778, Thrissur 1537, Palakkad 5108, Malappuram 4951, Kozhikode 1848, Wayanad 405, Kannur 898 and Kasaragod 679 were cured. With this, 1,67,638 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. So far 24,40,642 people have been released from Covid.

There are currently 6,69,815 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 6,34,890 are under home / institutional quarantine and 34,925 in hospitals. A total of 2,649 people were newly admitted to the hospital. No new hotspot today. 2 areas were excluded from the hotspot. There are currently a total of 870 hotspots.

No one from the UK, South Africa or Brazil has confirmed Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Covid-19 has so far been confirmed by 126 people from the UK (116), South Africa (9) and Brazil (1). Of these, 125 tested negative.

69 health workers were affected by the disease. Thiruvananthapuram 14, Ernakulam 10, Kannur 9, Thrissur, Kasaragod 8, Wayanad 7, Palakkad 6, Kollam 4, Pathanamthitta 2 and Kozhikode 1 were affected.