Raveena Tandon wishes daughter Chaya on her birthday with a heartfelt note

Actress Raveena Tandon took to her social media handle to wish her adopted daughter Chhaya, who turned 34 on Thursday. The actress went down memory lane and shared a series of throwback pictures and wrote a heartwarming note, calling her daughter her “budhape ka sahara (support in old age)”.

On Instagram, sharing the pictures, Raveena wrote, ” Happy happy birthday my baby, my best friend,my sounding board, my super achiever ,my budhape ka sahara ,?, My kind , caring loving baby girl, @chaya.m.m , you are the best thing that happened to me … have a great day and even greater years ahead . I love you ! Blessings from all your 3 moms , Veena aunty,Dolla bhabi, and me ??? you are special and you know that????? ??????. Chayas stunning wedding gown by – @ashley_rebello ??”

Raveena Tandon has two adopted daughters – Chhaya and Pooja. She adopted them back in 1995 as a single mother. While Chhaya was just 8, Pooja was 11 at that time. Raveena married film producer Anil Thadani in 2004. They later welcomed two children – daughter Rasha and son Ranbir.

Ont the professional front, Raveena Tandon will next be seen in the web-based show Legacy co-starring actor Akshaye Khanna. The series will be directed by Vijay Gutte.