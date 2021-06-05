State extends Covid-19 lockdown for one more week, with a few relaxations

Chennai: On Saturday, TN Chief Minister MK Stalin extended the ongoing lockdown for one more week till June 14, with a few relaxations. The current lockdown comes to an end on June 7.

He said considering the high rate of Covid-19 infection in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Myladuthurai, some essential services subject to the following allocations are allowed from June 7 onwards.

1. Stand-alone retail provision, vegetable, and meat shops to function from 6 are till 5 pm. Pedestrian shops selling fruits and vegetables have also been given the nod to open during the same time.

2. Wholesale trade allowed in fish markets and slaughterhouses. District administrations have been instructed to set up fish markets in open spaces to avoid large gatherings.

3. All government offices will function at 30 percent strength.

4. Sub-registrar office will function but will issue only 50 tokens per day.

5. Matchbox units will operate at 50 percent capacity while following guidelines issued by the government.

Relaxations for the rest of the state include:

1. With e-registration, security agencies and housekeeping will be allowed.

2. Electricians, plumbers, motor technicians will be allowed to work from 6 am till 5 pm following e-registration.

3. Shops selling electrical goods, automobile repair shops, hardware stores, and stationery and textbook shops will remain open from 6 am till 5 pm.

4. Auto-rickshaws, rental taxis will be allowed to ply after obtaining e-passes.

5. Carts selling vegetables and fruits at the doorstep will continue operating in all the districts of Tamil Nadu. Take-away and deliveries will continue as usual.

6. Those travelling to Nilgris, Kodaikanal, Yercaud, Kutralam areas for emergency need to acquire e-passes from the district collector.