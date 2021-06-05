Woman orders fried chicken in Philippines, get deep-fried towel instead

Philippines: A woman named Alique Perez claims to have ordered chicken from fast-food chain Jollibee in the Philippines on Tuesday, but when it arrived and tried to cut it up, she was horrified to discover she’d been served a deep-fried towel.

Following the incident, she wrote on a Facebook post, “Just something that frustrated me this late. We had Jollibee delivered via grab. Ordered chicken for my son, while I was trying to get him a bite, I found it super hard to even slice. Tried opening it up with my hands and to my surprise a deep-fried towel. This is really disturbing… How the hell do you get the towel in the batter and even fry it!?!?”

Perez said that she used to think people complaining about finding “weird stuff” in their food were made up. “Now I know that it really happens. So disgusting and embarrassing… to think that you’re even branched in BGC. There’s a first for everything. And this has been the worst first! Calming myself down for this… But WTH.”

Jollibee, on Wednesday, issued a statement, saying they had been forced to close the branch in Bonifacio Global City for three days “to thoroughly review its compliance with procedures and retrain its store team” to ensure that this does not happen again.

In the statement, the company said, “This concerns the customer complaint on food ordered late evening of June 1 from a franchised store in Bonifacio Global City. We are deeply concerned about this matter and have conducted a thorough investigation on the incident. It is unfortunate that deviations from Jollibee’s standard food preparation procedures occurred on the part of certain personnel of the store.”

The statement added, “As a result of this incident, we have directed the Jollibee Bonifacio – Stop Over branch to close for three days starting tomorrow, June 3, to thoroughly review its compliance with procedures and retrain its store team to ensure that this will not happen again. We will also send out reminders to all stores to ensure the strict adherence to Jollibee’s food preparation systems.”