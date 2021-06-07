Country imposes 267 million USD fine on Google

Paris: The international technical giant, Google has agreed to change its online advertising services. The decision was taken as France has imposed a massive fine of US dollar 267 million on the company on Monday.

The competition regulator in France had found out that Google has had abused its dominant market position for placing online ads. The authority found out that Google gave preferential treatment to its own ad auction service AdX and Doubleclick Ad Exchange platform, a real-time auction platform.

The penalty is part of a settlement reached after three media groups — News Corp, French daily Le Figaro and Belgium’s Groupe Rossel — accused Google of effectively having a monopoly over online ad sales.