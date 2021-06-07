Covid-19 Update: More than 1.5 crore vaccine doses administrated in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Till now around 15,000,679 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administrated in Saudi Arabia. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country. The recovery rate remained steady at 96.3%. The fatality rate is also unchanged at 1.6%.

Meanwhile, 1161 new coronavirus cases along with 1216 new recoveries and 15 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 418, followed by the capital Riyadh with 204, the Eastern Province with 178, Madinah recorded 81, and Asir confirmed 81 cases, Jazan with 63, Al Khasim with 45, Hail with 21, Tabuk registered 20, Najran 13, Al Baha 9 and Al Jouf 2.

Till now 458,707 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Saudi Arabia. In this 441,860 people were recovered. The death toll is at 7471. At present, there are 9376 active cases under medical treatment and in this 1579 are admitted in ICUs.