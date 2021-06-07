Ever heard of Chukudu, the engineless wooden bike?

‘Chukudu’ the engineless wooden bike is used in Goma, the capital of North Kivu province in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. Chukudus are used for transporting cargo and they can carry hundreds of kilograms at a time.

Chukudu plays an important role in the economy of Goma. Even young boys earn by transporting goods. The sturdy structure of the vehicle is apt for the lava-covered roads of Goma.

This engineless bike has an angular frame, a long plank (board) with two small wheels at both ends, handlebars, all made of wood. Sometimes the wheels are wrapped in tread cut from old tires. It usually has a pad on the board. The rider keeps one knee on this pad while propelling the vehicle with the other leg. Though this vehicle is odd-looking it can go very fast even with a heavy load.

Chukudu moves by momentum. If the chukudu is empty and is on flat ground, the rider puts one knee on the board and pushes the ground with the other leg propelling the vehicle, like in skateboards. If the chukudu rider is riding down a slope, he stands on the board keeping one foot against the rear tyre to act as a brake as there is no brake in the vehicle. Sometimes the driver uses his foot as a brake.

Though the Chukudu might look like a toy bike to outsiders, they are the “backbone of the local transportation system.” Chukudus are used to carry all types of cargo like firewood, charcoal, cement, farm produce, etc. The load is balanced on the plank. The driver rides and pushes chukudu to transport the cargo.

They are usually about six and a half feet long and can carry a load of about 450 kg (1000 lbs). It takes one to three days to build a chukudu and it lasts for two to three years. Large chukudus can carry up to 800 kilograms at a time.

Making the chukudu needs a lot of skill and effort. Hard Mumba wood and eucalyptus wood are used to make chukudus. The craftsmen use ordinary machetes and chisels to convert the wood into a modest vehicle. The chukudu craftsmen are respected in society.

Chukudu became a mode of transporting cargo in North Kivu in1970s during the difficult economic times under the reign of Mobutu Sese Seko. Many people started transporting goods in Chukudu and earned their livelihood.

Many people depend on chukudus to transport cargo as it is cheaper compared to motor vehicles. Though Chukudu helps people a lot financially, it also causes frequent road accidents in Goma.

The modest chukudu had been playing an important role in the lives of people Goma for a long time. Recognizing the importance of this vehicle in the society, United Nations even organized a Chukkudu race in 2006. In 2009, the then President of Congo Joseph Kabila had a statue of Chukudu placed in the centre of Goma. The golden statue of a man pushing a loaded Chukudu aptly symbolizes the hardworking people of Goma.