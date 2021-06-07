Football team captain tests Covid positive

Marid: The national team announced on Sunday eight days before their first match at Euro 2020 that Spain captain Sergio Busquets tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive test has driven their tournament preparations into disorder with the team forced to pull out of Tuesday’s warm-up friendly against Lithuania. The Spanish football federation said in a statement on the national team’s website that 32-year-old Barcelona midfielder Busquets had tested positive on Sunday and left the camp. The rest of the team, however, tested negative but Busquets and his services would remain isolated.

Spain’s friendly against Lithuania will now be played by their under-21 team, the statement said, with the federation offering refunds to those who had bought tickets and did not want to go and discounts to those who still wanted to attend. Spain begins their Euro 2020 campaign against Sweden in Seville on June 14 before playing Group E fixtures against Poland on June 19 and Slovakia four days later.