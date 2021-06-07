In a first, high school graduates to be trained to prepare as special work force

Patna: For the first time in India, Class X and XII graduates in Bihar, will be instructed in fundamental healthcare skills to equip them as a special workforce amid crisis conditions. The youth taught in basic healthcare and technical methods will be deputed at public healthcare centers and hospitals in emergency conditions like the COVID-19 pandemic and others as a special unit.

Bihar’s labor department has begun forming on this unique act to develop a special workforce among the youth of classes X and XII graduates under the Prime Minister Skill Development project. This scheme in a state like Bihar, which has the lowest labor force participation percentage among its youths (15-29) will extremely benefit them in obtaining a job after a short period of basic skill training. The skill development practice among the youth, between the continuing COVID crisis, will be granted in six technical medical basic disciplines – namely general duty assistant, advanced critical care, home health aid, emergency medical technicians, phlebotomist, and medical equipment technology assistant.

Approving this, state labor resources minister Jibesh Kumar said: “At a time when the nation, as well as the state, is fighting against COVID-19, there is a requirement of coordination and assistance to overcome the pandemic. And this action will determine of enormous cooperation in developing a special workforce in the area of basic healthcare to manage such kind of pandemic in future also by the cooperation of youth trained as the special unit.”The minister said that the primary training in all the six disciplines will be for 21 days. “After the 21-day long basic training in technical skills, they would be deputed at primary health centers, district-level medical centers, and hospitals for on-job training,” he added.

He stated that the state labor resource department is giving training to the youth in 16 job positions under the central scheme. The department has announced the judgment to all district magistrates through proper ways for the establishment of the special workforce, which is intended for creating a pool of qualified special unit among the youths after they pass out classes X and XII and creating employment.