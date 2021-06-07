Karnataka needs to increase oxygen beds, vaccination: Expert

Bengaluru: On Sunday, Dr. HM Prasanna, a member of Covid-19 taskforce and senior neurologist stated that the Karnataka government requires more infrastructure development in the state, including human resource appointments, oxygen beds, and vaccination to curb the second wave.

Stressing on the health of students amid Covid-19, he said, “Malnutrition must be addressed on priority to fight the third wave which can reportedly hit children as the mid-day meal scheme has been stopped in the state due to lockdown.”

Meanwhile, according to the state health department, with 12,209 new cases, Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally reached 26,95,523 on Sunday.