Kerala Covid updates: 9313 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 9313 people today. According to reports, Covid continues to spread in Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

Thiruvananthapuram 1481, Palakkad 1028, Ernakulam 968, Thrissur 925, Malappuram 908, Kollam 862, Alappuzha 803, Kozhikode 659, Kottayam 464, Kannur 439, Idukki 234, Kasaragod 215, Pathanamthitta 199 and Wayanad 128 were confirmed in the districts today.

70,569 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 13.2. Routine sample, Sentinel sample, CBNAT, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 2,05,78,167 samples have been tested so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.

Today, 221 deaths due to Covid-19 have been confirmed. This brings the total death toll to 10,157. 46 health workers were affected by the disease. Health workers from Kannur 11, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam 6 each, Kollam, Kasaragod 4 each, Wayanad 3, Thrissur, Palakkad 2 each, Alappuzha and Kottayam 1 each were affected.

A total of 21,921 people who had been diagnosed and treated were cured. Thiruvananthapuram 2275, Kollam 1603, Pathanamthitta 706, Alappuzha 1535, Kottayam 1009, Idukki 904, Ernakulam 2546, Thrissur 1325, Palakkad 1550, Malappuram 5237, Kozhikode 1508, Wayanad 306, Kannur 866 and Kasaragod 551 were cured. With this, 1,47,830 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 24,83,992 people have so far been freed from Covid.

Today, 52 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 8570 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 645 is not clear. Thiruvananthapuram 1386, Palakkad 599, Ernakulam 925, Thrissur 919, Malappuram 883, Kollam 853, Alappuzha 794, Kozhikode 645, Kottayam 438, Kannur 401, Idukki 218, Kasargod, 210 Pathanamthitta 186 and Wayanad 113 were affected by the disease.

No new hotspots. 2 areas were exempted from being hotspots. There are currently a total of 889 hotspots. There are currently 6,32,868 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 5,93,807 are under home/institutional quarantine and 39,061 are under hospital surveillance. 2297 people were newly admitted to the hospital.