The state extends the lockdown till June 16, issues new guidelines

Thiruvananthapuram: In Kerala, the lockdown has been extended till June 16. The state government also announced a complete lockdown on June 12 and 13.

Kerala CMO said, “Stores selling essential commodities, raw materials for industries (including packaging), construction materials and banks will continue to function as they do now.” Earlier, the lockdown was till June 9.

The decision is made at a time when many states, including some of the worst-affected states such as Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and others have been lifting the existing restrictions to facilitate a return to normalcy.

Today, the state recorded 9313 fresh coronavirus cases and 221 related deaths, taking the total caseload in the state to 28.90 lakh. 10,157 people have lost their lives to the deadly disease so far.