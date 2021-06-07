UAE’s first traditional Hindu temple gets first batch of hand-carved pink sandstones

Abu Dabhi: Hundreds of sandstone carvings sculpted by artisans in India have reached the site of Abu Dhabi’s first traditional stone Hindu temple. Engraved with flower and nature motifs, the pillars are the first of thousands of carvings bound for the UAE. The shrine will be the largest in the country when it is completed in 2023.

Rows of crates containing the stone panels have been laid out near the ground-level structure of the building that is taking shape in the Abu Mureikha area, off Sheikh Zayed Road between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The temple group said more than 40 containers carrying 750 tonnes of carved and semi-carved pink sandstone arrived at the site. Large photographs across the site show where the friezes, from sculptures of deities to carvings of trees and plants, will be erected.

Indian and UAE officials recently participated in a ceremony to mark the first carvings reaching the site. Land for the temple was given to the Indian community by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. Workers at the site are completing the base of the temple that when finished will have seven spires as a symbol of each emirate.

Two underground tunnels have been built as workers are getting the structure ready. The building will have no steel reinforcements reflecting the architecture of ancient religious shrines in India. The stonework, sculpted by more than 2,000 artisans in India, will be assembled and fitted on site like a jigsaw puzzle as each floor of the temple takes shape.

The plans show a flight of stairs on entry with waterfalls on each side, columns decorated with deities from Hindu scriptures, intricate carvings of dancers, musicians, and engravings of peacocks, camels, and horses. The temple, built by the Baps group, will welcome people of all faiths.

The area will have trees and green spaces and include a majlis, library, community center, and an amphitheater bordered with a water feature. The organization is responsible for building 1,200 shrines around the world including in the US, UK, and Australia.