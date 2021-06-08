BSF seizes fake currency at India- Bangladesh border

Kolkata: The Border Security Force (BSF) has busted a fake currency racket. The BSF personnel has seized fake Indian currency notes worth Rs.200,000 from a village near the India- Bangladesh border in Assam. BSF had also apprehended two people in connection with this.

After getting a specific input, the BSF troops of the Border outpost (BOP) in Tistapara conducted a raid in the Badalona village near the border. The troops apprehended two who were trying to smuggle the fake currency from Bangladesh. The accused were identified as Hussain Ali and Muslimudding Hoque.

The apprehended persons and seized fake Indian currency notes have been handed over to state police for further legal action.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Monday began their first-ever virtual border management conference to deal with border crimes, single-row border fencing and insurgent activities, among other issues.