Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate remain unchanged in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has remained unchanged at 96.3% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate also remained steady at 1.6% in the country. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia.

1261 new coronavirus cases were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours, taking the overall infection tally to 459,698. The highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 401, followed by the capital Riyadh with 304, the Eastern Province with 167, and Madinah and Asir confirmed 84 cases each, Jazan with 72 cases, Al Khaseem with 48, Tabuk with 27, Al Baha with 26, Najran with 20, Hail with 13 and Al Jouf with 5 cases.

922 patients were recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing the total recoveries to 442,782. 17 new deaths due to the infection were also reported. The death toll is at 7488. At present, there are 9698 active cases under medical treatment and in this 1580 are in critical condition.