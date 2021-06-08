Covid-recovered teen suffers heart failure

New Delhi: An 18-year-old boy who had recovered from Covid-19 infection was diagnosed with heart failure, a rare and potentially life-threatening complication. The highly unusual case was reported from the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.

A resident of Chandni Chowk, named Abdullah, was having difficulty in his day-to-day activities due to fatigue and shortness of breath. When the 18-year-old suddenly fainted, his concerned family members rushed him to the private hospital. Abdullah’s RT-PCR test came out negative, however, further examination showed that he had a weak, poorly functioning, enlarged heart. His heart had started to fail, and the reduced pumping was causing a build-up of fluids in the lungs, which kept him out of breath. He was diagnosed with myocarditis, in most cases caused by a viral infection.

The hospital authority said that he recalled an episode of fever, giving a clue that it may be a post-Covid infection cardiac complication.

According to a statement from the Sri Ganga Ram hospital, “We got his antibodies for Covid done which were unusually high confirming the suspicion of post-Covid cardiac involvement. He needed to be treated with antiarrhythmic also along with heart failure drugs and was discharged after a few days of treatment. He is presently recovering at home.” Dr. Ashwani Mehta, senior consultant, Department of Cardiology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, “Many times, patients suffer from what doctors describe as unexplained tachycardia (fast heartbeat) and postural hypotension (fall in blood pressure), but the occurrence of myocarditis and heart failure post-Covid is rare. It is a life-threatening complication needing urgent attention.”

The inflammation of cardiac tissues can lead to congestive heart failure, a term used to describe the failing heart pump, symptoms of which are breathlessness, swollen face and feet. “It can also cause abnormalities of cardiac rhythm which, if not treated appropriately in time, can even lead to cardiac arrest”, Mehta added.