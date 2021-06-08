Covid updates: Kerala confirmed 15,567 new coronavirus cases today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 was confirmed for 15,567 people today, and 124 deaths were recorded. This brings the total death toll to 10,281.

Outbreaks were reported in Malappuram 2121, Ernakulam 1868, Thiruvananthapuram 1760, Kollam 1718, Palakkad 1284, Kozhikode 1234, Thrissur 1213, Alappuzha 1197, Kannur 692, Kottayam 644, Pathanamthitta 560, Idukki 550, Kasaragod 454 and Wayanad 272.

During the last 24 hours, 1,09,979 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 14.15. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CB Nat, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 2,06,88,146 samples have been tested so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.

A total of 20,019 people who had been diagnosed and treated were cured. Thiruvananthapuram 1273, Kollam 1473, Pathanamthitta 771, Alappuzha 1521, Kottayam 846, Idukki 664, Ernakulam 1213, Thrissur 1128, Palakkad 1655, Malappuram 4831, Kozhikode 1714, Wayanad 297, Kannur 790 and Kasaragod 1843 were cured. With this, 1,43,254 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 25,04,011 people have so far been freed from Covid.

Today, 85 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. A total of 14,695 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 712 is not clear. Malappuram 2070, Ernakulam 1830, Thiruvananthapuram 1681, Kollam 1710, Palakkad 798, Kozhikode 1212, Thrissur 1201, Alappuzha 1192, Kannur 616, Kottayam 609, Pathanamthitta 546, Idukki 538, Kasaragod 445 and Wayanad 247 were affected by the disease. About 75 health workers were affected. Kannur 18, Thiruvananthapuram 9, Ernakulam, Wayanad 8 each, Thrissur, Kasaragod 7 each, Kollam 6, Palakkad 4, Pathanamthitta 3, Kottayam 2, Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode 1 each were affected.

There are currently 6,12,155 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 5,79,163 are under home / institutional quarantine and 32,992 in hospitals. 2510 people were newly admitted to the hospital.

Today there is a new hot spot. No area is excluded from the hotspot. There are currently a total of 889 hotspots.