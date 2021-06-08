Elephants in Mudumalai Tiger reserve test for Covid-19

Chennai: On Tuesday, as many as 28 elephants at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve have tested for COVID-19 infection. Samples were collected from the 28 elephants and have been sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Uttar Pradesh.

The news agency reports that the COVID-19 test results of more elephants are awaiting.

Forest Ranger, Theppakadu Elephant Camp, while commenting on the incident, said, “Samples have been sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Uttar Pradesh. All elephants between 2 and 60 years of age were tested, results awaited,” and the report was quoted by the media.

In the meantime, as a preventive measure, the feeding time of the elephants has been staggered. The men working for them are granted entry only after their temperature is checked. As many as 52 mahouts and 27 kavadis (assistants to mahouts) are present in the camp and are being vaccinated on a priority basis. “12 out of the 52 mahouts have been vaccinated so far,” said KK Kaushal, field director, Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

As part of precautionary steps, these steps were taken, as nine lions tested positive for Covid-19 at Vandalur zoo. On June 3, one lioness died due to the deadly coronavirus at Vandalur zoo or Arignar Anna Zoological Park.