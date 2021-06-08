Emirates Airline adds new destinations

Dubai: Dubai-based air carrier, Emirates Airline has announced that it will resume flight services to more destinations. The airline announced that it will resume services to Nice in France from Dubai from July 2. Emirates will also operate flights to another city in France, Lyon from July 9. The airline will use its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft for both services.

Emirates flight EK077 will depart Dubai to Nice on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays and Sundays, at 0845hrs. The flight will arrive Nice at 1340hrs. The return flight, EK078, will depart Nice at 1555hrs arriving in Dubai at 0010hrs the next day.

Emirates flight EK081 will depart Dubai to Lyon on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays and Sundays, at 1435hrs. It will arrive Lyon at 1930hrs. The return flight, EK082, will depart Lyon at 2145hrs arriving in Dubai at 0605hrs the next day.