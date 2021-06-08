FIFA World Cup star Yoo Sang-chul dies at 49

South Korea’s star who was suffering from pancreatic cancer, passed away at the age of 49. Yoo Sang-Chul, the most versatile player in the 1990s and 2000s was originally a defensive player, who could perform the roles of the stopper and a right-back with excellent physical strength. He even can deploy as a forward and can become the top goal scorer of the league.

He came to know about the disease of cancer in November 2019 but remained with the team and two months later quit as head coach.

He played for South Korea 124 times and the most famous of the star’s 18 goals was the one that sealed his country’s first-ever win in a World Cup match against Poland. He started his career in the K-League with Daejeon Citizen in 2011 and head coach of Incheon United as his last job.

South Korea’s inspired run on home soil also included a win over Portugal in the group stage and a golden goal win over Italy in the Round of 16, with millions of people pouring onto the streets to celebrate.

FIFA in its 2002 World Cup All-Star team after appearing in all seven games for South Korea also played at the back and in attack during his long career. It was a loss to Germany with 1-0 and turkey with 3-2 in third place.

After having retired in 2005, the star won league titles as a player in Japan with Yokohama F.Marinos and in South Korea with Ulsan Horangi worked on national television as a pundit.