Gulf country to extend visas of expats stranded outside the country

Riyadh: A gulf country has decided to extend the validity of residence permits of expats stranded outside the country due to coronavirus travel restrictions. The General Directorate of Passports in Saudi Arabia has announced this decision. The validity of residence permits (Iqama) will be extended free of charge until July 31, 2021. This decision covers visit visas and exit and re-entry visas.

Earlier, the Saudi Arabia government has extended the validity of residence permits to June 2. The extension will be carried out electronically in cooperation with the National Information Centre.

Also Read: Recovery rate remain unchanged in Saudi Arabia

As per the new order, the residence permits and exit and re-entry visas of expats who were in the countries from which entry is suspended will be extended. Also, the validity of visit visas for visitors who are in the countries from which entry is suspended will be extended.

The Saudi government has also decided to extend the residence permits and visas of expats from 20 countries from which entry is suspended.