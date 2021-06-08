India elected in the Asia-Pacific States category for 2022-24 term

India has been elected to three key bodies of the United Nations’ Economic and Social Council for a three-year term beginning January 1, 2022. The three panels are Criminal Justice the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ), the Executive Board of UN Women, Executive Board of the World Food Programme.

The Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ) acts as the principal policy-making body of the United Nations in the field of crime prevention and criminal justice and it was established by the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) resolution 1992/1, upon request of General Assembly (GA) resolution 46/152, as one of its functional commissions.

The Vienna-based body has 40 member states that are elected by ECOSOC and are chaired by a Bureau, including one member per Regional Group. The CCPCJ holds annual regular sessions as well as intercessional meetings. Towards the end of each year, the CCPCJ meets at a reconvened session to consider budgetary and administrative matters as the governing body of the United Nations crime prevention and criminal justice program.

India was elected to the World Food Program or WFP’s supreme governing body which comprises 36 Members of the United Nations or Member Nations of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the board provides inter-governmental support, policy direction, and supervision of the activities of WFP.

While, the UN Women is about gender issues and the executive board consists of 41 members, 10 from the African States, 10 from the Asian States, 4 from the Eastern European States, 6 from Latin American and the Caribbean States, 5 from Western Europe, and the Other States, and 6 from top contributing countries.

UN Women was established to accelerate progress on meeting their needs worldwide. The Deputy Executive Director of UN Women at present is Asa Regner