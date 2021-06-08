Re-opening of Ladies Prayer Halls in all the Masjids of the Emirate of Dubai

UAE: Amid the rising number of Covid cases, women’s prayer halls had been closed for more than a year since the UAE has announced the suspension of public prayers in places of worship in March last year. On the other hand, here mosques reopened for male worshippers last July, the section for women remained closed.

Staff members of the masjids (mosques) are requested to re-open all the ladies prayer halls in the Emirate of Dubai starting from Asr prayer. The women should follow the same set of strict precautionary measures as applied for men’s prayer halls.

One of the Residents named Seema Ansari expressed her emotions by saying that” it felt like “doors of blessings have once again opened for us”. She also shifted to a new house because it is nearby the mosque so that she can perform her prayer.

It was bad luck for the residents that their families could not offer prayers together as ladies prayer halls were closed for over years but, are thankful to God for making it open at least for men to offer prayer.

Momina Ahmed is excited that finally stepping back inside a mosque after a long time. She had discontinued their years-long Friday tradition of going to different mosques across the city and is grateful that now they can offer prayer in the hall. She is very much happy to go back for Friday prayers and for her the day was all about preparing to go for the mosque and pray in congregation.

Their weekend would begin with this Friday outing of praying together at a mosque in the city and then celebrate the rest of the weekend. Re-open of the women’s prayer halls is one of the big surprise for all women after a long time.