Turbulence hits Vistara flight, 8 injured

Kolkata: On Monday, as many as eight passengers were injured on a Vistara flight from Mumbai to Kolkata, which met severe turbulence 15 minutes before landing. Of the eight, while five suffered only minor injuries, three were taken to the hospital.

“The flight UK-775 headed to Kolkata and a total of eight passengers were injured out of which three have reported major injuries. While those who suffered minor injuries were tested at the airport medical center, the three severely injured were shifted into Charnok Hospital in Kolkata,” said the Kolkata Airport director.

As per the preliminary reports, the turbulence caused injuries to a few passengers, who were provided first aid during the flight and immediate medical assistance upon arrival in Kolkata.

The airlines have expressed their apology and said, “We are saddened by this unfortunate experience our customers had, and are closely monitoring the health status of those injured. We are investigating the incident on priority.”