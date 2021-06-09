11 military personnel killed in airstrikes

Damascus: 11 Syrian military personnel were killed in Homs Province in central Syria in an airstrike by Israel. This was confirmed by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights — a pro-Syrian opposition organization based in England. Israel targeted military positions in central and southern Syria.

“At least seven army soldiers and four National Defence Forces militiamen were killed. The strikes have led to human losses in Homs, where rescue teams have been despatched to the targeted sites” said Rami Abdul Rahman, director of Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Also Read: Gulf country suspends passenger entry from three more countries

The Israeli airstrike is the first attack in Syria attributed to Israel in more than a month. Since 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes on Syria. Israel targets Syrian military positions as well as allied Iranian forces and members of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement.

Syrian Army claimed that it had destroyed some missiles fired by Israel. Meanwhile, Syria has activated its air defense system.