Bharathiraja, Seeman seek ban on Amazon Prime Video series The Family man

Filmmaker Bharathiraja on Monday issued a statement seeking a ban on Amazon Prime Video’s hit thriller series The Family Man. “We are upset with the Indian government for not passing an order to stop the streaming of The Family Man Season 2, despite our request. The scenes in the show reveal that this series has been made by those who do not know the history of Tamil Eelam fighters. I condemn the show that insults the rebellion that was filled with good intentions, courage, and great sacrifices. I request Information and Broadcast Minister Prakash Javadekar to immediately stop the streaming of the show,” said the filmmaker.

He further alleged, “As we all know, this show continues to show people from Tamil, Muslim, and Bengali communities in a bad light.”

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman also made the same request. Bharathiraja and Seeman have announced that they will boycott Amazon products if the retail giant fails to remove the second season of the show from its streaming platform.

“Amazon Prime Video should stop the show voluntarily, if not Tamil people will boycott all business services of Amazon worldwide,” said Bharathiraja.