Commodity Market: Gold prices today edge higher

Mumbai: The price of gold and silver edged higher in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the August gold futures were trading higher by 0.10% at Rs. 49,174 per 10 gram. Silver future also rose by 0.22% to Rs. 71,385 per kilogram. On Tuesday, gold had ended flat while silver had dropped 0.8%.

The price of gold has risen 5.58% in May, 4% in April and 2.87% in March this year. Since March to date, MCX gold has gained 8.34%.

Also Read: Austrian capital becomes the world’s most liveable city

In the international market, the price of spot gold was up by 0.1% at US dollar 1893.78 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to US dollar 1,896.60. Among, other precious metals, silver was also flat at US dollar 27.63 per ounce while platinum edged 0.1% lower to Us dollar 1,160.81.