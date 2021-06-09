Country to ban sale of these light bulbs from September

London: England decided to ban the sale of halogen bulbs in the country. The ban on the sale of halogen bulbs will come into effect from September 1st this year. The British government took this decision to reduce carbon emissions.

As per reports released by the Business Department, the ban on halogen bulbs will reduce carbon emissions by 1.26 million tonnes annually. This amount is equivalent to removing half a million cars from British roads and also by replacing halogen bulbs consumers are expected to save £75 each year.

Halogen bulbs have already been phased out under EU rules from 2018, but from September 2021, retailers will be prohibited from selling most of the halogen bulbs. The sale of high-energy fluorescent light bulbs will also be banned from September 2023.

“We’re phasing out old inefficient halogen bulbs for good, so we can move more quickly to longer-lasting LED bulbs, meaning less waste and a brighter and cleaner future for the UK. By this, we’re saving households money on their bills and helping tackle climate change,” said Energy minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan.