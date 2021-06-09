Covid-19 Update:1274 new coronavirus cases reported in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: 1274 new coronavirus cases were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. The highest numbers of cases were recorded in Makkah with 437, followed by the capital Riyadh with 277, the Eastern Province with 180, and Asir confirmed 90, Madinah 78 cases, Jazan with 69 cases, Al Khaseem with 50, Najran with 25, Tabuk with 23, Hail 18, Al Baha with and Al Jouf with 2 cases.

Also Read: 11 military personnel killed in airstrikes

1,028 patients had recovered from the infection, bringing the total number of recoveries to 443,810. 15 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 7,503. At present, there are 9929 active cases under medical treatment and in this 1565 were admitted in ICUs.

The recovery rate remained firm at 96.3%. The fatality rate is steady at 16.%.