Elephant herd takes a nap after 500 km trek

A herd of wild elephants in southwestern China has been captured on camera taking a nap from a 500 kilometer long trek. In China’s Yunnan province herd of 15 elephants started an epic trek through homes, barns, and crops. Chinese state television has launched a 24-hour live feed of the herd and the country remains on watch of these big fellows.Footage from state broadcaster filmed on Monday shows the herd, tired from their adventures, curled up in a forest on the outskirts of the provincial capital Kunming.

The elephants have been closely monitored by authorities as they continue to journey thro

ugh lush countryside. More than 400 people are working to ensure public safety and dozens of drones are now following the herd’s every step. The local government has advised villagers not to leave corn or salt out in their yards, which might attract the animals.

Experts are unsure why the group first migrated away from their original habitat, a nature reserve in the province.