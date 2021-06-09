GIF of Lord Shiva with wine glass appears on Instagram; complaint lodged

New Delhi: On Tuesday, a complaint was lodged against Instagram for allegedly portraying Lord Shiva in a “bad taste” in one of its GIFs where Shiva can be seen with a glass of wine in one hand and a mobile in the other while winking. The sticker was seen on Instagram’s story section.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manish Singh filed a complaint at the Parliament Street police station in New Delhi against the CEO and other officials of Instagram.

In the complaint, he claimed that the GIF had been created with the sole intention to allegedly hurt the Hindu community. He also said if the Delhi Police does not take any action against Instagram, he will go to the Instagram office and launch a sit-in until the sticker is withdrawn and an apology is tendered.

Deepak Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) said, “We have received a complaint and an inquiry has been initiated. All the aspects in the complaint are being verified and looked into. As of now, no first information report (FIR) has been registered.”

As per reports, many complaints have been raised over the objectionable sticker available on Instagram.