Massive outrage over the ‘FAKE image of PM Narendra Modi greeting Nita Ambani’

New Delhi: A forged image shared by Ex-CEO of Prasar Bharti Jawhar Sircar has set off outrage on social media. The fake picture showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting Nita Ambani. “Wish fellow parliamentarians and others in politics also received such courtesy and bonhomie from their permanently scowling PM. In a mature democracy, we would know the two-way relationship, favors, transactions. Some day, history will tell us,” Sircar wrote in his tweet that has presently been deleted.

The picture, though, was discovered to be morphed. The actual photo identified the woman as Deepika Mondal, who operates as an NGO. Earlier, related claims shared statements that the lady was industrialist Gautam Adani’s Preeti. Meanwhile, Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar criticized Sircar and defined it as “disgusting”.

Disgusting & shameful that a morphed image is being circulated in this manner. It is one thing to not like a person. But it is reprehensible that a former CEO of the Public Broadcaster and former Culture Secy is publicising fake images. We are truly embarrassed by these actions. https://t.co/gSkmHVHSKI — Shashi S ??? ???? (@shashidigital) June 7, 2021

A former Secretary to Govt of India is intentionally tweeting morphed images to slander PM Modi.@Twitter provides a platform for #ManipulatedMedia and rewards such folks with a ‘Blue Tick’ to lend credibility to #FakeNews

This is how @manishm does the bidding of @jack Company. pic.twitter.com/0kOcb1bpbP — Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) June 7, 2021

“Disgusting & shameful that a morphed image is being circulated in this manner. It is one thing to not like a person. But it is reprehensible that a former CEO of the Public Broadcaster and former Culture Secy is publicizing fake images. We are truly embarrassed by these actions,” Shekhar wrote on Twitter. Sircar who calls himself a “free soul after 42 years in IAS and the government”, proceeded to delete the picture of Prime Minister Modi after the outrage. He has now shared a new tweet claiming that he had “terrible experiences” as two photos he shared of Prime Minister Modi turned out to be fake.

This is not Netaji that President unveiled. It’s a terrible error, as expected from an ignorant regime! It is actor Prasenjit Chatterjee who played his role in a film. How stupid! pic.twitter.com/tKL0gv06IS — Jawhar Sircar (@jawharsircar) January 25, 2021

Incidentally, Sircar has also spread fake news in the past which has included erroneously alleging that a portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose unveiled in the Rashtrapati Bhawan was actually that of actor Prasenjit. The public involvement compelled Sircar to remove the tweet. The image posted by Sircar was false and had gone viral on social media.